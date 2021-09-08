Assam school teacher realises his dream of meeting Big B; also wins Rs 25L on ‘KBC 13’

Nothing could be closer to a dream coming true than getting to share air time with the Big B and also going back home with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. That is exactly what happened to Tushar Bharadwaj on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13.

Sharing his experience, Tushar Bharadwaj, a school teacher who’s also the dean of activities at the Assam Valley Boarding School at Tezpur, said: “It felt like a dream when I was on the hotseat and in front of Mr Bachchan, conversing with him. It was my dream to make it to the show and now that I did it, it feels unreal. It was never only about the winning amount for me.”

For Bharadwaj, the main motive of coming to the show was to meet the Big B. A fitness freak who works out daily at the school gym, he is also a bike lover. Even after marriage, bikes remain his first love.

“What kept my spirits high was the anticipation of meeting Mr Bachchan. And what a fulfilling moment it was. Playing these many rounds and winning Rs 25 lakh was a big thing for me.”

And then, like a good husband, he gave his wife full credit for his success, for “she supported me throughout”. As they say, behind every successful man, there’s the hand of a caring woman.

eKaun Banega Crorepati 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.