Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to social media on Saturday to express her shock and disbelief over the news of “Naagin 3” co-star Pearl V. Puri being arrested for allegedly molesting and raping a minor.

“Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri,” Anita Hassanandani shared in an Instagram post using the hashtag #ISTANDWITHPEARL.

Anita also shared a photograph with Pearl on her Instagram post.

Anita’s Instagram post comes at a time when “Naagin 3” actor Pearl has been arrested by Palghar police in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged molestation and rape of a child.

The 31-year-old actor has been booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, officials said here on Saturday.

An official statement on behalf of the actor is awaited.