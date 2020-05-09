Seeing the ongoing pandemic, when the whole world has come to a halt, Eros Now has come up with a unique concept of one of a kind web series that starts streaming today on the platform.

‘A Viral Wedding’ is an ‘Eros Now Quickie’ web-series that has been shot during the lockdown and completely at home, making it an interesting concept with an interesting story line to it – weddings, which stays a grand affair in the country.

Taking the same on its official Instagram handle, Eros Now shared the teaser “Namaskar.. Nisha aur Rishabh ki quarantine special e-shaadi mein aapka swagat hai. Kripya muhurat pe (May 9, 5pm) computer ke saamne baith jaayein, aur stream karein #AViralWedding. Dhanyavaad..Aapke shub-chintak (sic).”

The bride, the groom, and the priest will all be on a video call for the first E-Shaadi of all time. Well, it sure brings out the fun on how the new-age shaadi is going to be in the middle of a lockdown with social distancing in place.

Bringing a refreshing original web-series to us all, the virtual ‘shaadi’ is all set to start streaming on the 9th of May 2020 at 5 pm.