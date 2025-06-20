Vir Das brings ‘Fool Volume’ to Netflix after losing his voice before the show

Popular comedian and International Emmy Award winner Vir Das is gearing up for the release of his latest Netflix special ‘Vir Das: Fool Volume’, which premieres on July 18.

But behind this milestone is an unexpected and deeply personal story, one that almost didn’t happen.

Vir shared that just two months before the show, he completely lost his voice. What was originally planned as a different performance had to be scrapped. The universe, it seems, had other ideas.

“Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans,” Vir said. “I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world.”

For someone whose career revolves around words and delivery, losing his voice could have been the end of the road. But Vir turned this challenge into an opportunity to explore something deeper. “Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat,” he reflected.

‘Fool Volume’ is not just another comedy special. According to Vir, it’s his most personal work so far, asking powerful questions like, “How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?”

This special will be Vir’s fifth collaboration with Netflix, following ‘Abroad Understanding’, ‘Losing It’, ‘Vir Das: Outside In’, and ‘Vir Das: Landing’.

Vir’s career began humbly with his first stage performance ‘Walking on Broken Das’ at a top hotel in New Delhi. From there, he made his television debut hosting the quirky show ‘Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain’, where he played an agony uncle giving humorous advice.

He also fronted his own late-night stand-up show ‘Ek Rahin Vir’, steadily carving out his place in India’s growing comedy scene.

Television opened more doors. Vir was part of ‘The Great Indian Comedy Show’, and even had a brief stint in international acting with a role in the Hallmark mini-series ‘The Curse of King Tut’s Tomb’, which was filmed in India. Bollywood soon followed, with Vir landing a small part in Vipul Shah’s 2007 film ‘Namastey London’.

However, the real turning point came in 2017 when he became the first Indian comedian to have a Netflix special with ‘Abroad Understanding’. That same year, he was also one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” putting him on the global comedy map.

In the following years, Vir kept pushing boundaries. He released ‘Losing It’ in 2018 and the travel-comedy series ‘Jestination Unknown’ in 2019, where he explored India’s relationship with humour. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he performed ‘Vir Das: Outside In’, a show built from Zoom conversations with fans stuck at home.

One of his most talked-about performances came in 2021 when he delivered the bold and reflective monologue ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Center in Washington, which sparked both praise and controversy back home.

Vir has continued to expand his reach globally. In 2023, he appeared on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast, and in 2024, he hosted the prestigious 52nd International Emmy Awards.