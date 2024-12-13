Telangana High Court grants interim bail to actor Allu Arjun

The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun after he was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connection with the stampede that occurred last week during the special premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 leaving a woman dead and her nine-year-old son critically injured.

Earlier in the day, a local court remanded the actor to judicial custody for 14 days and sent him to Chanchalguda jail under tight security.

Advertisement

Opposition parties condemned the arrest with the BRS accusing the Congress government of trying to divert public attention while the BJP accused it of resorting to sensationalism. The Telugu star was arrested by the police from his residence at noon before taking him to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination. He was then produced before the magistrate at a local court in Nampally. However, his counsel moved a lunch motion before a bench of Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the high court.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun had already filed a quash petition in the high court against the FIR filed against him in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatres. His counsel cited several cases, including that of Shahrukh Khan whose promotion of his film Raees had led to a stampede, and also of the arrest of Arnab Goswami while the Public Prosecutor vehemently opposed the bail and sought time to file a counter.

However, the judge granted him interim bail for four weeks on a personal surety of Rs 50,000 upholding his right to personal liberty. Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, the husband of the woman killed in the stampede offered to withdraw the case. Revathi’s husband Bhaskar stated, “I am ready to withdraw the case. My son wanted to watch the film so we went there. Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away.”

While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who was away in Delhi, initially told the vernacular media that “Law will take its course” later, he modified his statement saying, “Will find out and comment.” BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the arrest attributing it to the “pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers” and lashed out at the high-handed behaviour of the state government. He further alleged, “All that the Congress government tried to do today was to take away the attention from their atrocities against tribal farmer Hirya Naik. Let’s not forget or forgive.”

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Drama over delivery, diversion over governance – that’s Telangana Congress government for you! While those who once misruled and looted the state walk free, they arrested a National award-winning actor to steal the spotlight. Sensationalism won’t hide their incompetence – the whole nation saw through Congress’ desperate drama. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the arrest.

He further said, “Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow over this (stampede) and acted responsibly, saying he would stand by the family. How far is it fair to hold him directly responsible for this incident?”