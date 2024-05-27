Telangana CM collaborates with MM Keeravani for state anthem

In an exciting cultural development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently convened a meeting with poet Ande Sri and acclaimed composer MM Keeravani to discuss the revamp of the state anthem, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana.” This collaboration aims to breathe new life into the song, originally penned by Ande Sri and adopted as the official state song in February.

MM Keeravani, an Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning composer renowned for his work on the globally celebrated song “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR, is set to bring his musical genius to the state anthem. Keeravani’s international recognition, particularly his 2023 Academy Award, has brought immense pride to India, especially the Telugu film industry. His involvement in this project underscores the significance of the anthem to the people of Telangana.

The meeting also included key officials such as Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Congress Committee General Secretary Addaki Dayakar, who joined CM Revanth Reddy to oversee this significant cultural project. The revamp of “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” is timed to coincide with the 10th Telangana Formation Day on June 2, 2024. This milestone marks a decade since the state’s formation, and the government plans to celebrate it with grandeur.

Keeravani has already completed the composition of the revamped anthem, and he presented the final version to CM Revanth Reddy. The 90-second song is designed to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for statehood and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Telangana. The anthem will serve as a tribute to the spirit and resilience of the state’s people.

The state government has ambitious plans to unveil the new version of “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” during the 10th-anniversary celebrations. CM Revanth Reddy is keen to have the anthem officially released by AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi, adding a significant political and cultural highlight to the occasion.

The revamped anthem promises to be a powerful and emotional ode to Telangana’s journey, its cultural richness, and the indomitable spirit of its people. As the state gears up for its formation day celebrations, the collaboration between Revanth Reddy, Ande Sri, and MM Keeravani symbolizes a blend of political vision and artistic excellence, promising to resonate deeply with the citizens of Telangana.