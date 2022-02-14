Tejasswi Prakash on why ‘Naagin’ franchise is a hit: ‘It’s pleasing to the eye’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash is the lead of the popular supernatural show ‘Naagin’. The actress says the reason behind its popularity is because it is pleasing to the eye, very beautiful girls have done it and it is just very interesting with all the twists and turns.

Talking about the gaining popularity of ‘Naagin’, Tejasswi in a conversation with IANS said: “I think it is very different. I think it has got a good balance of proper daily soap but with whole supernatural powers. I think it is pleasing to the eyes. I think very beautiful girls have done it and I think it is just very interesting with all the twists and turns.”

The actress then went on to speak about the supernatural genre being liked universally.

“Because it is different. People always want to watch these larger than life things and just how amazing it would be if it was real. Just the thought of that intrigues us. That is not just about Naagin but any supernatural show.”

“As a kid I would keep watching Harry Potter and wonder if this was realï¿½ So, just the fact that you don’t see it in your real life but always kind of hope it was real makes it interesting.”

‘Naagin’ first aired in 2015 and is about shape-shifting serpents. The maiden season starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan.

What kind of pressures does Tejasswi feel headlining a show like ‘Naagin 6’?

“So, of course it makes me nervousï¿½ because I am in the sixth season and there have been such brilliant seasons of Naagin. But whatever is in my hand is just the fact that I have to work hard and give my hundred per cent.”

“The result you really cannot control what you can control is how much hard work you can put in it and that is what I can focus on and I hope it is loved and accepted by the peopleï¿½ About me, I will just work hard whatever I am given to do.”