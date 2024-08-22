Taylor Swift thanks authorities after Vienna concerts cancelled due to terror threat

Taylor Swift has spoken out about the cancellation of her Vienna concerts on the Eras Tour, which was prompted by a credible terrorist threat. In a touching Instagram post, Swift expressed her profound sadness and guilt over having to cancel the shows, acknowledging the disappointment of her fans. She conveyed her gratitude towards the authorities for their decisive action, which she believes prevented a tragedy.

Swift’s post revealed her fears and emotional turmoil, emphasizing that while the situation was distressing, she was relieved that no lives were lost. She commended the vigilance of the police, who were instrumental in thwarting the potential attack.

The singer also highlighted the strong sense of community among her fans, who showed support despite the disruption. Swift noted that the solidarity of her fans, who gathered on a nearby street to exchange friendship bracelets and take photos, was heartening.

As the tour continues, Taylor Swift is channeling the energy from the cancelled Vienna shows into her remaining performances in London. She praised the collaboration with British authorities and stadium staff, ensuring the safety of her shows at Wembley Stadium.

This emotional update follows reports of three teenagers being arrested in connection with the terror plot. Authorities apprehended a 19-year-old who allegedly planned to attack the concertgoers with knives or homemade explosives. Two other teens were also arrested, while a 15-year-old was questioned and later released.

Despite the setback, Swift’s fans, known for their unwavering support, maintained the concert’s spirit in Vienna, showcasing the resilience and camaraderie typical of her events.