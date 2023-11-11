Taylor Swift puts Argentina show on hold for hours after Travis Kelce’s arrival

Singer Taylor Swift has been forced to postpone her show in Argentina just hours after Travis Kelce landed in the country.

The ‘All Too Well’ hitmaker was supposed to perform on November 11, but she decided to put it on hold due to the weather.

“I love a rain show but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” the 33-year-old penned on Instagram Story on Friday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

“We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.”

Swift managed to see the silver lining though.

She concluded her post by writing: “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The singer kicked off her three-day concerts in Buenos Aires on Thursday. On the first night of her Argentine stop, her boyfriend Travis was nowhere to be seen at Estadio River Plate where the show took place.

Thus, he flew throughout the night after attending teammate Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala to be at her next concert.

It remains unclear how long Travis will stay in town.