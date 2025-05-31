Taylor Swift finally reclaims her first six albums: A long-awaited victory

Taylor Swift has officially bought back the rights to her first six albums. This marks a triumphant full-circle moment for the superstar, six years after her original catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, a deal that ignited one of the most talked-about disputes in recent music history.

Taylor shared the news in a heartfelt handwritten letter posted on her website, where she poured out her emotions with raw honesty.

Advertisement

“I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out this is really happening,” she wrote. For years, the idea of owning her earliest work seemed like a distant dream — often just out of reach. But now, after decades of struggle, it’s hers once again. “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

Advertisement

The backstory here is juicy and complicated. Back in 2019, when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records — which owned Taylor’s master recordings — she publicly expressed her heartbreak and frustration.

She described it as her “worst case scenario,” revealing she had begged for a chance to own her work but was only offered a deal to “earn” back one album at a time with each new release. Instead, Braun’s purchase felt like losing control of her own legacy.

Swift has been fiercely vocal about the emotional toll this battle took. “Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work,” she said at the time, accusing him of years of “manipulative bullying.” The acquisition sparked widespread sympathy for Taylor and a larger conversation about artists’ rights in the industry.

Fast forward to today, the catalog’s ownership saga has taken another twist. Braun sold Ithaca Holdings in 2020 to Shamrock Capital for a hefty $300 million.

Now, Taylor has bought her masters back from Shamrock — although the financial terms of the deal remain under wraps.

In her letter, Taylor expressed deep gratitude to Shamrock for recognizing the sentimental value of her catalog beyond mere business. “This was a business deal to them, but I felt like they saw it for what was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams.”

Scooter Braun, who’s since moved on from artist management to become CEO of Hybe America (the label behind K-pop sensation BTS), told The Hollywood Reporter he’s “happy for her.”

What does this mean for Taylor’s music? Since the controversy, she’s been re-recording her old albums to regain control of her work and profits. She’s already re-recorded her debut album and plans to tackle “Reputation” next. “I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of Reputation yet,” she said, hinting fans can expect those new versions soon.

There’s also talk of releasing previously unheard “Vault” tracks, turning what was once a painful saga into a celebration.

Interestingly, later albums of Taylor Swift — starting with 2019’s ‘Lover’ — released under Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, giving her full ownership of those masters from the start. So, this buyback completes the circle for her earliest, most iconic works.

In her letter, Taylor reflected on the wider impact of her fight for ownership. “Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings because of this fight, I’m reminded how important it was for all of this to happen.” She thanked her fans for their support, saying, “You’ll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted, and ended us up here.”