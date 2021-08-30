Tathagata decries patriarchy, communal rift in his film ‘Dhulo’

When the communal cleft endangers harmony and patriarchy oppresses, a young firebrand woman in a one of Bengal’s villages decides to fight these scourges and her journey has been captured by filmmaker Tathagata Ghosh in his film Dhulo.

The short film, which has already received critical acclaim in numerous film festivals, stars Payel Rakshit, Shimlli Basu, Bimal Giri and Ali Akram in lead roles.

Ghosh said, “The last few years have been harrowing for me. And I am sure for many Indians. Especially the minorities, who feel threatened on every step of their way. They have been lynched or murdered in broad daylight. Every issue in this country is being made communal now including the pandemic,” explaining what prodded him to choose the subject, setting and characters that are vulnerable, away from the glare and yet entangled in a conflict without discernible support.

Bigotry and patriarchy “walk hand-in-hand” Ghosh said, adding, “Be it sexual violence or domestic violence, the plight of most Indian women cannot be even described in words. Most women feel unsafe to walk the streets, especially in small towns and villages. I have been haunted constantly for a long time now. And this is where cinema comes in for me!”.

“Dhulo is my expression of anger and pain,” Ghosh said.

As divisiveness gnaw at the central characters, the women struggle to break the chains of patriarchy at home. The film exhibits a constant tussle to ensure a way of life, the chosen way devoid of the claws that vitiate amity and whittle down freedom.