Tareefan: Jubin Nautiyal and Niti Taylor bring love to life in new song

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal has joined hands with popular TV actress Niti Taylor for his latest romantic track, ‘Tareefan’. The song, which also stars Purav Jha, beautifully captures the tender emotions of love, admiration, and connection.

‘Tareefan’ paints a heartfelt picture of how love often begins with subtle, unnoticed moments that carry profound meaning.

Jubin Nautiyal shared his inspiration behind the track, saying, “The song was born from a simple idea—the way love starts with fleeting moments of admiration. These quiet sparks often go unnoticed but are deeply significant. Bhushan Kumar and I wanted to create something that reflects this gentle yet powerful emotion.”

He added that the melody came naturally, and the lyrics aim to express the longing and unspoken connection that define the early stages of love.

For Niti Taylor, being part of the project was a dream come true. “When I first heard ‘Tareefan’, I was instantly drawn to its simplicity and depth. Having Jubin Sir’s voice bring it to life made it even more special. Collaborating with T-Series was a bucket-list moment for me,” she said.

Taylor also shared her excitement about shooting the music video. “The song tells such a soulful and sweet story. Filming outdoors with the team was an unforgettable experience. Working with Purav was a blast—I even learned some fun Delhi slang from him! I hope this song touches everyone’s heart as much as it touched mine.”

The song’s lyrics, penned by Gurpreet Saini, and its composition, crafted by Rochak Kohli, perfectly complement Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful voice. ‘Tareefan’ is now available on T-Series’ official platforms, ready to resonate with anyone who has ever felt the quiet spark of love.