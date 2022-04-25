Tara Sutaria – Emerging as an example of a complete Gen-Y Star!

Tara Sutaria made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, a franchise that launched some of the most successful and popular young stars and was backed by star-maker, Karan Johar. While that already spoke volumes for the kind of potential she showed and the faith the industry had in her, Tara went on to exceed expectations paving a unique path for herself in the film industry.

Interestingly, while most young stars are stereotyped for their USP’s whether it’s expertise in performance, dancing, action, or the works, Tara Sutaria in many ways is the complete package!

The young heroine ticks all the boxes; she is good-looking, a promising performer, a good dancer, great screen presence, has both mass and class fan appeal, and is one that cuts across all demographics.

It’s after a very long time that the film industry has an actress who entirely fits the bill of being a complete female star and that too the only one in Gen Y actresses, with all the ingredients that one hopes for in a heroine. It’s no surprise then that Tara Sutaria is the first name that comes to mind for filmmakers and casting directors.

Her charm, confidence, and grace also make her a go-to name for brands hoping to target the Gen Y, to the millennial demographic across various product categories in fashion and beauty.

Part of some of the most highly anticipated releases, all eyes are on Tara Sutaria as it would be interesting to see her take on more on the big screen and attempt different things, something she could definitely pull off given that she’s the complete package.