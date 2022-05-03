Tara Sutaria: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family,Career,NetWorth and More

Tara Sutaria was born on 19 November 1995 in a Gujarati family. She belongs to Parsi family.

She has a twin sister named Pia. Both trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom.

Since she was seven years old, She has been a professional singer and has been singing in operas and competitions. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media from St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Physical stats

Age- 25

High- 5’5” inches

Weight- 55kg

Figure measurements- 32-26-34

Eyes colour- brown

Hair Colour- black

Career

Debut film- Student of the year 2 (2019)

TV host- Big Bada Boom

TV show- Sweet life of Karen and Kabir on Disney

Relationship and more

Marital status- unmarried

Affair/ boyfriend- Rohan Vinod Mehra (actor rumoured)

Family

Parents – Mother Tina Sutaria

Father Himanshu Sutaria

Siblings- sister Pia Sutaria

Favourite things

Favourite actor- Ranbir Kapoor

Favourite actress- Kangna Ranaut

Favourite TV show- Bigg boss MTV Splitsvilla

Favourite films- Ajab prem ki Gazab Kahani

Favourite cricketer- Shavhin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

Favourite singer- Taylor Swift Yo Yo honey Singh

Favourite Author- Ravinder Singh

Favourite color- Red

10 facts about Tara Sutaria

1 Tara sutaria do not Smoke but she Drinks

2 She has recorded and performed solo concerts in Tokyo, London, Lavasa, Mumbai, etc.

3 She has also performed with the famous Nepalese singer “Louis Banks” & New Zealand performer “Mikey McCleary” at various concerts.

4 In 2011, Tara participated in an Indian reality TV show ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega,’ where she won INR 10,000.

5 She started working as a Video Jockey with Disney Channel India.

6 She is considered as the ‘Indian Miley Cyrus

7 She has given her voice for the films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007) and ‘Guzaarish’ (2010).

8 Tara Sutaria has been featured in several TV commercials like Hamdard Safi, etc.

9 Tara was the first choice to depict the role of ‘Jasmine in the remake of Disney’s “Aladdin” but the role was eventually played by Naomi Scott.

10 She is a huge dog lover

Tara Sutaria is indeed a talented actor, She had made her mark with her acting skills and rare talent, She had worked harder to achieve her goal of having no God Father in the industry.