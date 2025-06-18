Tannaz Irani urges more breast cancer conversations in India

At a recent event in Delhi, Bollywood actor Tannaz Irani shared a heartfelt message about the urgent need to raise awareness around breast cancer.

Speaking at the ‘ShowStopper’ event, Irani opened up about the emotional weight of the disease and the importance of encouraging open conversations, especially in a country where health issues like cancer are often in the shadows.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tannaz Irani (@tannazirani_)

“Let’s be honest—cancer is terrifying,” Tannaz Irani said during her interaction with the media. “Right now, Hina Khan is going through her own battle with it, and the way she’s handling it is simply inspiring. She’s showing us all what it means to stay positive, to keep living fully, even as she’s navigating this difficult phase. She even got married in the middle of all this—that’s real courage.”

Irani stressed that public figures like her have a responsibility that goes beyond entertainment.

“The love and fame we get from people—it’s all because of them. So isn’t it our duty to speak up about serious issues and try to create some awareness? Topics like these need to be normalised,” she said.

She pointed out a harsh reality many women face, particularly in rural India. “Think about a woman living in a small village. How does she start a conversation about breast cancer? How does she explain what’s happening to her body to her husband, her family, or even her mother-in-law? We don’t make it easy for women to talk about their health. That’s why, when Bollywood or the entertainment industry brings these conversations into the mainstream, it really helps,” Irani added.

The ‘ShowStopper’ event was organised by DIISHA and MH Films as part of their larger effort to highlight breast cancer awareness through a new web series called ‘ShowStopper’. This will soon premiere on an OTT platform.

The series aims to educate viewers about breast health, the importance of early detection, and breaking the silence around cancer-related topics.