The official trailer of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been unveiled.

A biographical period drama that relives the lives Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaj Maharaj, and the battle to capture Golconda from the Mughal forces in the 17th century; the trailer looks intriguing.

Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist, Uday Bhan while Kajol plays Ajay’s on-screen wife Savitribhai Malusare and appears for a brief moment, suggestive of the actor’s guest appearance in the film.

The trailer looks grand with a literal lofty screenplay and dialogues of a kind that match the poetic drama of the period the film is set in.

Warm overtones surround Ajay’s character while darker shades compliment Saif’s antagonism.

The 3 minute 21 seconds trailer has everything; drama, romance, war, revenge, action and a cinematography to watch out for.

Tanhaji‘s trailer also invests in a kind of action sequences not seen before in period films produced by Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer: (Link In Bio)”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film.

Directed by Om Raut and poduced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will release on 10 January 2020.