Suriya inks 4-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Tamil star Suriya had tied up with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a four-film deal. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies from the actor’s production house will premiere directly on Prime Video worldwide, over the next four months.

The line-up includes ‘Jai Bhim’, a legal drama starring Suriya along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan and Manikandan, ‘Udanpirappe’ starring Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish and Siddhu, ‘Oh My Dog’, starring Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai; as well as ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’, a satire comedy drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan.

Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, said: “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From ‘Ponmangal Vandhal’ to ‘Soorarai Pottru’, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video.”

“At Prime Video, we have one of the largest libraries of Tamil movies in the country,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video. “We are thrilled to kickstart this milestone collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, which will bring the next four highly awaited movies from 2D Entertainment directly to the safety and comfort of consumer homes globally.”