Nayanthara-starrer ‘Connect’ to also feature Anupam Kher

Actress Nayanthara will next work with director Ashwin Saravanan on a film titled ‘Connect’ who hailed as the lady Superstar of Tamil cinema.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and actor Sathyaraj will also be seen in important roles.

On Thursday on the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, director Vignesh Shivan, who is producing the film, tweeted, “Always proud to be connected with you #Nayanthara. Happy working with this excellent filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan. Signing the legendary Anupam Kher sir with our own legend Sathyaraj sir for this project makes Rowdy Pictures feel more blessed & successful.”

Ashwin Saravanan will be working with Nayanthara second time with this. The actress had played the lead in ‘Maya’, Ashwin’s debut film as well. The film had made an impressive profit at the box office and had gone on to become a hit.

Ashwin Saravanan also took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness.

He tweeted, “Six years later & the reunion has finally happened! Extremely honored to be working with the one and only! Thank you Vignesh Shivan brother & Rowdy Pictures for backing my vision. I couldn’t be more excited to show the world what we are up to. #HappyBirthdayNayanthara.”

(With inputs from IANS)