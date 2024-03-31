Tamannaah Bhatia unveils spooky trailer for ‘Aranmanai 4’

Tamannaah Bhatia has set the stage on fire yet again, this time with the unveiling of the spine-chilling trailer for ‘Aranmanai 4’. This Tamil comedy-horror flick promises a rollercoaster of emotions, blending amusement with spine-tingling horror in equal measure.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to a seemingly idyllic family of four, only to be quickly plunged into a world of mystery and intrigue as tragedy strikes. Tamannaah’s character finds herself at the center of a puzzling investigation following the deaths of her husband and herself. However, her brother, played by Sundar C, refuses to accept the official narrative, sparking a journey filled with twists and turns.

Directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the Avni Cinemax banner, ‘Aranmanai 4’ boasts a stellar cast including Sundar C himself, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and a host of other talented actors.

This installment marks the latest addition to the popular ‘Aranmanai’ film series and follows the success of its predecessor, ‘Aranmanai 3’, which hit screens in 2021.

But Tamannaah’s cinematic journey doesn’t end there. She’s also set to grace the silver screen in ‘Odela 2’, a sequel to the much-loved OTT film ‘Odela Railway Station’. Sharing a glimpse of her character, Tamannaah recently unveiled a captivating first look poster on Instagram, capturing the essence of her role as she traverses the sacred ghats of Kashi.

Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D Madhu, ‘Odela 2’ promises to delve deep into the rich tapestry of village life, weaving a tale of tradition and valor against the backdrop of rural India.

Joining Tamannaah on this cinematic adventure are co-stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, and a talented ensemble cast, each bringing their own unique flair to the screen.

And if that’s not enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats, Tamannaah will also be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in the highly anticipated ‘Vedaa’, adding yet another feather to her cap in the world of cinema.

With ‘Aranmanai 4’, ‘Odela 2’, and ‘Vedaa’ on the horizon, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and talent, cementing her status as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.