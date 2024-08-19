Tamannaah Bhatia reminisces childhood bond on Rakshabandhan

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a nostalgic look back at her childhood. The actress shared a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring a throwback photo with her brother, reminiscing about their youthful fun. “Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother ever! Missing our bachpan ki masti and you a little extra today. Pamper me soon,” she captioned the image, adding a couple of heart emojis to emphasize her sentiments.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is receiving praise for her role in the recent release ‘Stree 2.’ The film, which premiered on August 15, has captured audiences with its blend of horror and comedy. Tamannaah’s performance, especially her energetic dance sequence in the song “Aaj Ki Raat,” has been a highlight. Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ grossed an impressive Rs 55.40 crore in India on its opening day, continuing to perform strongly at the Box Office.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, with cameos from Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah adding extra appeal. The storyline revolves around Sarkata’s terror over Chanderi’s residents, who turn to Stree for salvation.

Tamannaah’s talents extend beyond ‘Stree 2’ as she shines in ‘Vedaa,’ a film by Nikkhil Advani. The movie, also starring John Abraham and Sharvari, delves into a powerful narrative of resilience and defiance against the odds. ‘Vedaa’ explores the journey of a young woman fighting for justice, supported by a former soldier. Produced by Zee Studios and other notable names, the film promises to deliver an impactful story.

With these diverse roles, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to make significant strides in her acting career, captivating audiences both with her nostalgia-filled Raksha Bandhan post and her compelling performances on screen.