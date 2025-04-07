Shreya Ghoshal is back to X after 2-month silence, warns fans of scam ads

After a frustrating two-month-long absence, Shreya Ghoshal has finally reclaimed her official account on X (formerly Twitter), much to the relief of her fans.

The beloved playback singer broke her silence on Sunday with a heartfelt video message, revealing that her account had been hacked in February and the road to recovery was anything but easy.

With a cheerful “I am back!” Shreya greeted her followers, sharing her experience and urging them to stay alert online.

I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..

Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here. Also, there are… pic.twitter.com/jdgTUjWAui — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 6, 2025

In the video, Shreya opened up about the ordeal. “Yes, my X account has been in trouble since it was hacked in February. Now, I have finally received help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well! Now, I am here,” she said.

According to the singer, the process of regaining control of her account was far from smooth. Despite her repeated efforts to get help from the X support team, most of her attempts were met with automated responses. She credited someone from the Indian team at X for finally stepping in and resolving the issue.

This wasn’t the first time Shreya spoke out about the hack. Back on March 1, she had posted on Instagram, informing fans that her X account had been compromised since February 13. She admitted to being completely locked out of her profile, unable to even delete the account, and receiving no meaningful support from the platform.

“I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team,” she wrote at the time, “but there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated replies.”

In her comeback message, she flagged a surge in misleading ads and clickbait headlines falsely using her name and image. Some even feature AI-generated photos of the singer, leading to spammy or potentially fraudulent links.

“These are clickbait, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads,” she urged her followers. “I have no power to remove them. I have tried my best. These are X’s ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon.”

For now, though, the singer is back in charge and plans to be more active on the platform. “I will be talking and writing here often,” she promised in her post.