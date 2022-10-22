Tahir flies to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and his family will celebrate the festival of lights in Delhi.

Tahir recently finished filming his untitled follow-up and immediately began filming his upcoming OTT project. Tahir made the decision to travel to the capital city this Diwali despite his busy schedule because he had missed the opportunity to celebrate with his family the previous three years due to his work obligations and the pandemic.

Says Tahir “Family festival celebrations are always exciting and overwhelming. I’m so happy that this year I was able to take some time off and visit my family. My family is overjoyed that I can now spend this difficult time with them.”

“I wasn’t able to travel to Delhi for Diwali because of work and then the pandemic. I was therefore very eager to be with them this year “Added he.

“Even though it’s only a three-day trip, I’m really looking forward to spending time with my family and enjoying some festivities and delicious food back home.”

(Inputs from IANS)