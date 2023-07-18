Taapsee Pannu’s epic reply to Insta question about marriage: I am not pregnant yet

On Monday night, actress Taapsee Pannu participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram. The actress’ Instagram followers enquired about the location of her upcoming vacation (Taapsee enjoys traveling). They also asked her about the status of her forthcoming initiatives.

During the session, a user asked her when she will get married. The actress posted a video of herself in response.

“I am not currently pregnant. not anytime soon, then,” she said. “I shall let you all know.” She then burst out laughing.

Taapsee Pannu is incredibly private about her love life. Mathias Boe, a badminton player, is rumored to be her boyfriend whom she has been dating for the past nine years. On his Instagram account, he frequently posts photos of himself with the actress. She is currently shooting for a Tamil film ‘Alien.’

A producer also now, she is well known for her roles in critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and Thappad. She made her Hindi cinema debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013. Additionally, she has acted in movies like Mission Mangal, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Game Over. Recently, the actress starred in the suspense movies Blurr and Dobaaraa.

The actress most recently appeared in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba, which also starred Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket. She also had a leading role in the Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu. She also starred in a web original film Loop Lapeta which won her the Best Actress Award also.

She will soon feature in Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Not revealing much about the much talked about film Dunki, she said, “ I just go there, shoot for the film and come back”.