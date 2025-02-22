Complaint filed against Farah Khan for saying “Holi is the favourite festival of Chhapris”

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan has left several netizens upset on social media with her latest comment. Farah, who is currently a part of Celebrity Master Chef talked about the festival of Holi and her remark irked several netizens. The filmmaker said, “Saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai.” For the unversed, ‘Chhapri’ is a casteist slur. Now, as per ABP News, Khar police station has registered a complaint against Farah Khan.

ABP News quoted the complainant’s advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, revealing the details. The lawyer said, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension.”

The complaint further reads, “The incident involves Ms Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi.” It adds, “Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

The complaint against Farah Khan is registered under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. Farah Khan is yet to respond on the issue.

Following her comment on the show, several social media users lashed out at the filmmaker. One user wrote, “I never wanted to drag my favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan and bollywood into this shitty drama, but Bollywood keeps mocking our tradition. If Holi is for chhapris, then why did Farah Khan show SRK celebrating it in Om Shanti Om? She also choreographed “Soni Soni” in Mohabbatein where SRK, Aish, and Big B celebrated Holi. If she believed this then why did she portray Holi in such iconic films? Why this hypocrisy now? Bollywood had no problem showcasing Holi before so what changed Farah?”

Meanwhile, a section of users also came to Farah’s defence. Several users pointed out that the filmmaker is not criticising the festival, but how some men use it as an opportunity to harass women. A user wrote, “As a female and a devout Hindu, I want to side with Farah. We all know that one woman who faced this on Holi. Hindu-Muslim ki baat nahi hai, women security ki baat hai. Understand the difference please.”