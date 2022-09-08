T-Series organised Ganpati Mahotsav after two years

Ganeshotsav is easily one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and is also a favorite among Bollywood celebs. Year after year, as the biggest studio house in India, T-Series brings Ganpati to their office and organizes days and days of festivities. This year the festival is been celebrated with great enthusiasm for 11 days, since the last two years of the Pandemic.

It was surely a star-studded affair at the T-Series office as the biggest big wigs from B-Town dropped in for Ganesh Arti and Darshan.

The guest list included a number of actors, directors, and artists, from Kartik Aaryan to Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane, Sunny Kaushal, Rohit Dhawan, Dino Morea, Pearl Puri, Shilpa Rao, Subhash Ghai, Meezan Jaaferi, Sanjay Gupta, Aanand L Rai, Hansal Mehta, Kanika Dhillon, Murad Khetani, Sajid Khan, Harman Baweja, Om Raut, Milap Zaveri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Mukesh Chhabra, Sharvari Wagh, Zahrah Khan, Inder Kumar, Anand Pandit, Himansh Kohli, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Mukesh Bhatt. They all dropped by to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.