T.O.P on returning to BIGBANG following ‘Squid Game’ S2 success

Following T.O.P’s appearance on ‘Squid Game’ season 2, fans started speculating about his return to the K-pop boyband, BIGBANG. The rumours found footing after fans noticed that BIGBANG’s official YouTube account still lists T.O.P as a member. Moreover, T.O.P’s Instagram profile description also mentions the description- “T.O.P Choi Seung Hyun.” However, now the singer-actor’s representative as well as BIGBANG’s agency has clarified the issue.

On February 11, T.O.P’s representative clarified, “The name ‘T.O.P has consistently been listed in Choi Seung Hyun’s profile from the beginning.” They added, “As he mentioned during the ‘Squid Game 2’ interview, he feels apologetic to the members, and there have been no discussions related to BIGBANG.” His representative iterated the singer’s previous response clarifying that he has no intention to return to the K-pop group.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOP 최승현 (@ttt)



Similarly, YG Entertainment, which manages BIGBANG’s YouTube channel, also issued a statement. They confirmed that they have not updated the mentioned profile since the release of the group’s last song, ‘Still Life’ in 2022. They said, “The YouTube profile in question has remained unchanged since the release of ‘Still Life.'”. At the time of the song’s release, YG listed the members’ names. These included G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P, and Daesung as contributors to the song.

On the work front, T.O.P made an appearance in the season 2 of the blockbuster survival show, ‘Squid Game’. Moving ahead, the makers have announced the third and final season of the hit dystopian series that boasts an unprecedented global fandom.

Coming to the final season, ‘Squid Game’ season 3 releases on June 27. It will reveal the fate of Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun and the life-altering game. After Lee Jung Jae’s Gi-hun is the last man standing from season 1, he re-enters the deadly games to put a stop to it. He brimming with the burning fire of revenge. Gi-hun vows to find those who are puppeteering with the lives of desperate individuals. The season ended with a cliffhanger with several questions remaining unanswered. As the game is going to be in motion once again, fans can expect the final answer.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN beats BTS to top February boyband brand reputation rankings