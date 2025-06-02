Sydney Sweeney confirms split from Jonathan Davino, says she’s loving the single life

Sydney Sweeney is officially setting the record straight: she’s single — and thriving, as The ‘Euphoria’ star, 27, has confirmed her breakup with longtime partner and former fiancé Jonathan Davino, 41.

After months of swirling speculation, Sweeney opened up in a new interview with ‘The Times’, offering a brief but clear update on her relationship status.

Asked whether her wedding plans were still in motion, the actress replied with a firm “No.” When pressed if she’s currently single, she didn’t hesitate: “Yes.”

The actress explained she’s been taking this new chapter to reconnect with herself and her circle. “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends,” Sweeney shared. “And I’m loving it.”

Rumors of a split first surfaced in April when fans noticed a few telling social media changes — like the disappearance of an old Instagram photo of her and Davino sharing a kiss. Another post showed her ring-free, which only fueled fan theories.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino had been together for around seven years and engaged in 2022.

Their breakup buzz also overlapped with chatter about Sweeney’s off-the-charts chemistry with ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell. Fans couldn’t get enough of their flirtatious red carpet moments and playful behind-the-scenes clips, sparking gossip that the romance had spilled off-screen.

Both Sweeney and Powell repeatedly denied the rumors, insisting their connection was strictly professional.

Sweeney, who shot to fame with roles in ‘Everything Sucks!’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, and ‘Sharp Objects’, has had a packed few years professionally. She cemented her place in Hollywood with ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’, earning two Emmy nominations.

Since then, she’s taken on a wide range of projects — from playing whistleblower Reality Winner in ‘Reality’ to leading the hit rom-com ‘Anyone But You’.

In 2024, she added superhero action to her resume with ‘Madame Web’ and embraced horror as producer and star of ‘Immaculate’.