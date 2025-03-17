‘Sweet Home’ actress Lee Si Young announces divorce

South Korean actress Lee Si Young and her husband, businessman Jo Seung Hyun, are reportedly calling it quits over their 8-year marriage. On March 17, reports emerged that the couple filed the divorce documents to the Seoul Family Court earlier this year. While the actress and her restaurateur husband have mutually decided to part ways, they are still in the process of finalising the settlement.

Following the emergence of the reports, the ‘Sweet Home’ actress’s agency Ace Factory issued a statement. “They are in the process of getting a divorce through mutual agreement.” Meanwhile, the agency refrained from disclosing any further details about Lee Si Young’s divorce proceedings. It stated, “As it is the actress’s private life, please understand that it is difficult to answer other questions besides this.”

Advertisement

The news has sent the fans into a frenzy as the announcement was completely unanticipated. The actress often shared adorable snippets from her life on social media. Moreover, Si Young often spoke about her family and the strong bond they share on several occasions.

Advertisement

Lee Si Young tied the knot with businessman Mr Jo, aka Little Baek Jong Won, who is nine years older than her back in September 2017. At the time, their relationship often made headlines owing to the couple’s high-profile careers. Subsequently, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a hotel in Seoul. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

Si Young made her acting debut with a guest appearance on season 3 of ‘Urban Legends Déjà vu’ in 2008. Subsequently, she starred in the historical drama ‘The Kingdom of The Winds.’ The actress’ breakthrough role came with the hit drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ starring Lee Min Ho. Following this, there was no turning back for Si Young. The actress starred in dramas like ‘The Guardian’ and ‘Risky Romance.’ Her most popular role is ‘Sweet Home’ in which she starred in all three seasons.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency issues statement addressing allegations involving Kim Sae Ron