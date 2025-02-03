Swarnimm Sangeet Mahavidyalaya celebrates Basant Panchami with music & dance

As Basant Panchami ushered in the warmth of spring, Swarnimm Sangeet Mahavidyalaya celebrated the festival with a grand showcase of music and dance.

Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the festival symbolizes wisdom, creativity, and new beginnings, making it the perfect occasion for an artistic tribute. The prestigious institution, affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Miraj, Mumbai, hosted a mesmerizing celebration that captivated audiences with its rich blend of classical music and dance.

Under the leadership of Guru Srabani Bahuguna, an accomplished Hindustani classical vocalist, the event featured soulful performances of vocal and instrumental music, along with graceful classical dance renditions. The evening brought together talented artists, including maestros of the Shehnai and Sitar, who filled the air with enchanting melodies.

Adding to the splendor, rising stars such as Jaanki Prabhakar, a multi-instrumentalist and classical singer, alongside Mayra, Shreya, Rawnaq, and Megha, enthralled the audience with their artistry.

Guru Srabani Bahuguna, the guiding force behind Swarnimm Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, has trained in Hindustani classical music at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. With performances on All India Radio and Doordarshan, as well as representation of India in European countries through ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations), she continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of musicians.

The event was further enriched by the contributions of the esteemed faculty members, whose years of experience and expertise played a vital role in shaping the performances.

Vocal instructors Neelam Upadhyaya and Sujit Kumar Nath, Odissi dance expert Madhumta Raut, percussion maestro Kuldeep Kumar on tabla and dholak, and Swarnimm Bahuguna specializing in vocal and guitar, all contributed to making the celebration a resounding success.