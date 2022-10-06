Sushmita Sen’s look from activist Shreegauri Sawant’s biopic ‘Taali’

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will be seen playing the role of a transgender in her upcoming film ‘Taali’. The film will be directed by Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and will be released on Voot Select.

‘Taali’ is based on the life story of a transgender social activist, Sheegauri Sawant, who started an NGO (Non-Government Organisation) in 2000 called Sakhi Char Chowghi. The NGO works for the betterment of transgender people and looks after people suffering from HIV and AIDS. Other than this, Sheegauri Sawant was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case, where the Supreme Court gave one of its landmark judgments, recognising transgender as the third gender.

Taking to her Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared her first look from ‘Taali’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

She captioned the post as, “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी !

#firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant

Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! ❤️

Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in her popular web series ‘Aarya 2’