Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured couple for a while, have made their relationship official on social media.

After being spotted on vacations to Ladakh and France, and the recent picture, there is no doubt around the speculation of their relationship.

Rhea wished Sushant on his 34th birthday with a couple of pictures that were captioned: “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput.”

The Kedarnath actor responded with,”Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr.”

In both pictures, Rhea and Sushant are all smiles.

Earlier, Sushant had posted a picture of Rhea calling her “Meri Jalebi” which was later deleted.

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Sushant was seen in two critically acclaimed films of 2019, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, both also did decent business at the box office.