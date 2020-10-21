Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma is back with a new comic caper, this time narrating a story set in the nineties. He says his upcoming release is a clean family comedy in the lines of the delightful films Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee made.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the trailer of Sharm’s new film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, released recently, promises non-stop fun. The film revolves around a wedding detective and a groom who is looking for answers to his broken marriage.

“The film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy,” Sharma told IANS.

“It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It is a take on the great Indian wedding ‘milestone’ where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations,” added Sharma, who is best known for directing the satires “Tere Bin Laden” and its sequel “Tere Bin Laden: Dead Or Alive”.

“Suraj Pe Magal Bhari” is being pitched as a social comedy about the preambles of marriages that shook the value system back in the day. Those were times when marriages were meant to be match-fixed.

The film also features Anu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar along with Vijay Raaz and Neha Pendse. The film is slated for a Diwali release.