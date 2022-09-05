Superstar Singer 2 winner from Jodhpur says inspired by grandpa’s classical music

Superstar Singer 2: It is rare to see a teenager participating in a mega competition on the small screen and getting a break during reality shows. Jodhpur’s 15-year-old lad achieved this feat.

Mohammed Faiz, popularly called ‘Chocolate Boy, won the Superstar Singer-2 Trophy with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh on Saturday. His debut song “Mere Liye” in Himesh Reshammiya’s Ke Dil Se album was released on Monday.

During the reality show, two film directors and actors, Satish Kaushik and Imitiyaz Ali signed complimentary contracts with Faiz whose rendition of romantic songs would hold the audience spellbound in every episode of the Superstar Singer show.

A popular reality show to showcase the talent of young singers, the Superstar Singer is frequented by famous Bollywood actors and singers, especially from the previous century (1995-2000) as guests at the show. Among those who graced the show are Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Govinda, Padmini Kolhapuri, Poonam Dhillon, Anandji (Music maestro), Alka Yagnik, Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali, Aditya Narayan, etc.

All these Bollywood greats were thrilled by the voice, rag-dhun-tanmayata (melody and ductility) of the six finalists, namely Faiz, Sayisha, Mani, Pranjal, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj. So overwhelmed were they by their rendition of the popular Bollywood numbers from yesteryears that many a time they burst into tears.

On Sunday night, Faiz arrived in Sun City of Jodhpur’s small locality from Mumbai to a rousing welcome from friends, relatives, and neighbours. He was welcomed by garlands, warm hugs, and blessings by young and old alike. For a couple of hours, his mamu (maternal uncle) got busy answering calls from the media and asking the eager reporters to wait for his interview.

Interacting with SNS, a visibly elated Faiz said, “I never thought I would win this trophy because my only objective was to keep singing and improve my performance in every episode of the show.”

A Class IX student at a private non-convent school in the Blue City, a locality in the walled city of Jodhpur nick-named after its houses painted blue), Faiz was about 10 years of age when he started listening to the music of his nananji (maternal uncle) from the grilled windows while playing outside.

Recounting his journey into music, Faiz said, “I used to watch my nanaji, Ustad Shakur Khan, giving classical music lessons to children. Once he noticed me singing a song he encouraged me. My elder sister also guided me. I was/am passionate about music and singing besides learning to play musical instruments like guitar and harmonium. I have my nanaji as a music teacher.”

He bagged two awards, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs 2019, and Love Me India Kid 2018 (finalist). He further says, “I plan to complete my studies before opting for music and singing as a full-time career. Besides, I aim to become a music composer and lyricist.”

On his personal note, Faiz said he gave the prize money to his parents to buy a nice house. His father works in a perfume shop. He is the youngest in the family. His two sisters also have an interest in music.

Having spent a month in the Mumbai based-Sony studio for the reality show with all participants after his successful audition, Faiz says, “I believe in God regardless of religion, Hindu or Muslim, and I know one thing that there is a supernatural power that guides and controls us every moment.”

When asked why they all (participants) chose to sing the old songs, Faiz said, “The old music is timeless. The songs of yesteryears are melodious and hummable to this date. It was truly a golden era of music. Though I do sing the latest songs in the shows, old songs are my first song. Many of the guests at the show were from the golden era. So, we all sang the songs that could connect them.”

Faiz is deeply inspired and guided by the show’s captain, Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 winner, and also sang his romantic song ‘Shayad’.