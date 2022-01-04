I am my own superhero: Tahira Kashyap shares excitement for 2022

Welcoming the new year, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to her social media sharing a quirky video featuring Spiderman, while she believes in becoming her own superhero.

In an interesting reel, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is seen dancing with an inflated Spiderman, but the caption steals the show with her message about empowerment and embracing individuality.

Tahira wrote, “2022- I am my own superhero. I make my own verse with my very own spider man. I dance with him, more like making him dance to my tunes. I scold him about hanging more like dangling from the walls for way too long. And then we kiss and makeup.”

With an eventful 2021, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana worked on multiple projects including the release of her short films Pinni and Quaranteen Crush and her fifth book ‘The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother’.

The author-filmmaker also shot for her debut directorial feature film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, which is currently in the post-production stage.