Superboys of Malegaon premieres at Toronto International Film Festival

Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Production made a remarkable mark at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13 with the world premiere of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, the Hindi-language film received an enthusiastic response during its gala screening.

Produced by industry giants Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ brings to life the quirky yet inspiring world of small-town filmmakers. Set in Malegaon, a town in India known for its grassroots film culture, the story revolves around a group of amateur filmmakers who specialize in making parody films.

The film captures the spirit of community, determination, and the magic of filmmaking, all while serving up plenty of laughs.

The festival premiere brought together the film’s star-studded cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and other talents such as Manjiri Pupala and Anuj Duhan. Filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, along with writer Varun Grover, also attended the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Grover (@vidushak)

The audience and critics alike were captivated by the film’s balance of humor and emotion, praising its authentic depiction of the human spirit. The story not only entertains but also sheds light on the creative spirit thriving in unlikely corners of the world.

For Reema Kagti, the film’s director, the positive reception at TIFF reinforces the power of small, heartfelt stories that can resonate with a global audience. The film’s lighthearted yet meaningful take on the lives of everyday dreamers struck a chord with viewers, many of whom appreciated the honest portrayal of resilience in a town like Malegaon.

Next, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ will head to the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, building on its international momentum. It will hit theaters in India and the U.S. in January 2025, followed by a worldwide streaming release on Prime Video in over 240 countries.