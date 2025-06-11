Sunny Pang joins Indian action cinema with ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’

International martial arts star Sunny Pang is all ready to make his Indian film debut in the high-octane sequel ‘Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business’.

Known for his raw, realistic fight sequences and global action hits, Pang’s entry has already sparked excitement among fans of the genre.

Advertisement

‘Lakadbaggha 2’ continues the story of a vigilante animal lover, a unique twist in the world of action thrillers. The film marks Pang’s collaboration with Indian actor Anshuman Jha, who returns to play his original role from ‘Lakadbaggha’.

Advertisement

Sunny Pang has already built a solid reputation in international cinema. His recent fight sequence with Hollywood actor Tom Hardy in ‘Havoc’ left audiences worldwide talking about his powerful screen presence and combat skills.

Now, his Indian fans will get to watch him bring that same intensity to the local big screen.

The team behind ‘Lakadbaggha 2’ has left no stone unturned in crafting its action sequences. Both Pang and Jha underwent intense training sessions in Bangkok, working with the renowned action choreography duo Kecha Kamphakdee and Jaika Stunts, known for their slick, high-impact fight designs.

Filming is currently underway in two locations—Kolkata and West Java, Indonesia—bringing an international flavour to the sequel’s backdrop.

Sharing his excitement, Anshuman Jha spoke highly of working alongside Pang. “I’ve admired Sunny Sir’s work for years, especially in ‘Headshot’. Getting the chance to not just work with him, but actually match him in fight scenes, was an absolute dream. Having him in ‘Lakadbaggha 2′ is not just great casting—it’s a statement. His action style is honest, hard-hitting, and deeply respected.”

Sunny Pang, on his part, has been overwhelmed by the experience of working in Indian cinema. “This is my first Indian film, and the respect and passion I’ve seen here are incredible,” he said. “’Lakadbaggha 2’ isn’t just about action—it has heart. It’s a story that stands for something, especially animal rights. Every punch and every kick carries a deeper purpose.”

Talking about the physically demanding process, Pang added, “From our training in Bangkok to filming in Indonesia, it’s been an intense journey. But that’s what makes it special. We’re not holding anything back in this film.”