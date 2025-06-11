Nagarjuna applauds Rashmika Mandanna’s box office success: “She’s beaten all of us”

At a lively event in Mumbai on Tuesday, superstar Nagarjuna had nothing but praise for Rashmika Mandanna, calling her a “powerhouse” of talent while speaking at the audio launch of the third single from the upcoming film ‘Kuberaa’.

The song, titled ‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum’, brought the film’s lead stars together to celebrate its release.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Kuberaa’ is an eagerly awaited socio-drama starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The team gathered in Mumbai for the launch of their third song, where Nagarjuna took a moment to publicly acknowledge Rashmika’s incredible journey at the box office.

Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said, “This girl is a powerhouse of talent. Just look at her last three years—it’s phenomenal. None of us have films touching 2000-3000 crores, but she does. She’s surpassed all of us.”

Over the past couple of years, Rashmika Mandanna has built a stellar track record with a series of blockbuster films. She delivered big hits like ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun, and ‘Chhaava’ starring Vicky Kaushal.

Most recently, she appeared in ‘Sikandar’ with Salman Khan, which also had a solid run at the box office.

When asked about her growing reputation as the top actress in the industry, Rashmika responded with her signature humility. She brushed aside the idea of competing for the number one spot.

“Honestly, I feel like I’ve just begun. I don’t quite understand this race for the number one position because I’m working in both the South and Bollywood. I don’t know what this competition is about. What I do know is that my journey is only just starting,” she said, smiling.

‘Kuberaa’, which has been shot in both Tamil and Telugu, is set to hit theatres on June 20. With a powerful cast and an engaging story, the film is already building buzz, and the newly launched track ‘Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum’ has added to the excitement.