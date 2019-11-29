After Sunny Leone changed the mood of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala with an item song “Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda”, she made a return to Ragini MMS with a special item number titled “Hello Ji”.

The song marks a second collaboration with singer Kanika Kapoor and Sunny after their superhit chartbuster “Baby Doll” for the Ragini MMS film produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Ragini MMS is now a web series that will soon premiere with its second season. Makers launched “Hello Ji” featuring Sunny as part of their fanbase and appeal.

A happy, peppy Punjabi number that features Sunny in multicoloured outfits and a wardrobe that perhaps matches those of college-going girls. “Hello Ji” celebrates the womanhood of Sunny Leone, and is sung from the perspective of all those men who compliment the megastar for her persona.

Sunny Leone shared the song on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Hello Ji Is sardi, aapko lagne wali hai garmi!You’ll feel the temperature rise cause I’m gonna be setting this stage on fire! #HelloJi, are you listening? #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2.”

Ragini MMS is an erotic-horror franchise of web series created by Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. Two films from the franchise released in 2011 and 2014 respectively, and a web series in 2017.

The second season of the same will tell the story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls, goes on a planned trip, and gets caught in a series of incidents that topple their world.

Real-life couple Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have joined the cast of the show that includes the likes of Sneha Namanandi, Navneet Kaur, Thea Dsuuza, Sakshi Gupta, Rishika Nag, and Aarti Khetarpal.