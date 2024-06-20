Sunny Deol teams up with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni; here’s what we know

After the success of ‘Gadar 2,’ Sunny Deol is set to collaborate with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. The film was announced today, June 20, in Hyderabad and has been hailed as the ‘biggest action film of the country.’

The shooting of the film is scheduled to commence on June 22, and the project has been tentatively titled ‘SDGM.’ The filmmaker took to X to share a picture with Deol and the poster featuring the tentative title.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “Excited to announce my next project with the Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol sir! Thrilled to be teaming up with @MusicThaman Bawa @RishiPunjabi5 sir, @NavinNooli brother, and @artkolla for #SDGM. This venture is being produced by the amazing teams at @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. We need all your support and blessings.”

Sunny Deol also took to Instagram to announce the upcoming film, teasing the poster with the caption, “Make way for the biggest action film of the country – #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @dongopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory. MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon.”

‘SDGM’ is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The music for the film will be composed by S Thaman, with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team for the slated film. The actioner is going to be maiden Hindi flick of Gopichand Malineni. Alongside Deol, the film will also feature Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Sunny recently made his sensational comeback with ‘Gadar 2,’ which was one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Currently, he is shooting for director Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947,’ which is being produced by Sunny and Aamir Khan’s productions. Alongside Deol, the film stars Preity Zinta, who is poised to play a titular role.

Deol also has ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline, which is set to hit theatres in 2026. On the other hand, Gopichand recently delivered hit films ‘Krack’ starring Ravi Teja and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ starring Balakrishna. The director also has another film with Ravi in the pipeline, but it has yet to go on floors.