Suniel Shetty’s Response To Tweet Wrongly Tagging Him As “Gutka King

Sunil Shetty’s response was “Bhai tu apna chashma alter kar le ya badal de (Brother, alter your glasses or change them)” after he was trolled on Twitter,

The incident occurred when a user tagged him for being part of the Gutka advertisement. However, he was not involved in the advertisement and the actor responded to that. The person had inaccurately tagged him and criticised him over a commercial for a tobacco agency model, which doesn’t even function for the actor.

The person tagged Suniel Shetty together with an image of hoarding a tobacco model that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. He mistakenly tagged the Dhadkan actor and an excerpt from his tweet learned: “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia.” Reacting to the tweet, the actor wrote: “Bhai tu apna chashma alter kar le ya badal de (Brother, alter your glasses or change them)”, together with a folded arms emoji.

The Twitter person later apologised to the actor and wrote: “Good day Suniel Shetty. Sorry it was simply mistagged” and that “i did not imply to harm you bhai, lot of affection. It needs to be (@ajaydevgn) As I’m your fan you title ups all the time first in tag”.

Final month, actor Akshay Kumar joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to do an advert for a tobacco agency, for which he acquired the main flak. He later apologised to his followers. “I wish to apologise to you, all my followers and well-wishers. Your response over the previous few days has deeply affected me,” learn an excerpt from his put up and acknowledged that he has “determined to contribute the complete endorsement payment in direction of a worthy trigger.”