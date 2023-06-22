Summer Theatre Festival 2023, organising NSD

India’s premier theatre school, the National School of Drama (NSD), is set to bring a bouquet of plays, the enjoyable summer gala evenings of theatre connoisseurs in the National Capital during June 2023.

The festival will be inaugurated on 28 June 2023 with the play “Khub Ladi Mardani Subhadra Khi Zubani” playwright by Asif Ali and Directed by Bharti Sharma.

→ On 29 June 2023 “Tajmahal Ka Tender Playwright by Ajay Shukla and

Directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy will be showcased.

→ On 30 June 2023 the Indian Classical play “Abhijana Sakunthalam” was written by Mahakavi Kalidasa and Directed by Prof Vidushi Rita Ganguly.

→On 1 July 2023 “Mani Ri Mai Ka Se Kahan” a musical play based upon

Vijaydan Detha’s story Dhuvidha and Directed by Ajay Kumar.

→On 2 July 2023 the play “Laila Majunun” written by Ismail Chunara and

Directed by Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj.

→On 3 July 2023 the play “Bayen” , a story written by Mahaswetha Devi and

directed by Usha Ganguly.

→On 4 July 2023, the festival will conclude with the vibrant new play

production “Andha Yug” directed by the living legend of Indian Theatre Padma

Shri Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj.