Actor Sumeet Vyas on Thursday posted a picture of himself on Instagram, and added a gentle jibe at Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut in the caption of the image.

In the picture, Sumeet poses with as many as eight bodyguards and draws parallels with actress Kangana Ranaut, who is often spotted travelling with a strong blanket of security, especially after her multiple controversies.

“#feelingsecure. With so many bodyguards, even I can’t get through to me #behindthescenes #crowdmanagement #feltlikeKANGNA,” wrote Sumeet.

His post was flooded with comments, with followers pointing out at the hilarious hashtag.

The actor was recently seen in the series “1962: The War In The Hills”