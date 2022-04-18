Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor Set For Big Debut With Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda are all set to make their most awaited debut in the upcoming Netflix live-action musical film ‘The Archies’ by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar on April 18 commenced shooting.

“The Archies” is produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya and Reema took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures of the clapboard from the shoot.

Zoya wrote on her Insta handle, “Back To The Future💥 #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @netflix_in @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1″.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema Kagti (@reemakagti1)

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively.