‘Stranger Things’ cast breaks down in tears as final season production ends

The cast and crew of ‘Stranger Things’ have bid an emotional farewell as production on the show’s fifth and final season officially wrapped.

Netflix recently confirmed the end of filming, marking the conclusion of a decade-long journey for the beloved series. The moment was particularly poignant for the cast, many of whom have grown up on screen since joining the show as children.

Ross Duffer, co-creator of ‘Stranger Things’, shared his heartfelt reflections on Instagram. He spoke about the deep connections formed over the years, noting how many cast members, who started the series as young children, have matured into young adults.

“It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood,” he wrote, emphasizing that the cast had become more than just colleagues, but a true family.

Duffer also expressed his gratitude toward the crew, many of whom have been with the show since its inception, highlighting their dedication as the foundation of the series’ success.

Noah Schnapp, who portrayed Will Byers, also took to social media to express his emotions. In an Instagram post, Schnapp reflected on his time with ‘Stranger Things’, sharing that he had just filmed his final scene as Will.

“Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I’m feeling very emotional,” he wrote. He went on to thank the cast and crew, including key figures like Shawn Levy, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and others, for the life lessons and unforgettable experiences over the years.

As ‘Stranger Things’ prepares to close its chapter, fans are eagerly awaiting the final season, which is set to stream on Netflix next year.