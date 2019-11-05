Radhika Apte has created a space for herself on the big screen as well as in the digital space with her choice of diverse roles. Radhika’s choice of projects has always been very exciting for the audience.

When asked if her experience differs as a showcase of talent on different platforms, she shared, “The shooting process is the same, the duration of the commitment is the only difference I see. I get asked this question a lot, but how is it different? A story is a story is a story.”

In the international space, the actress will be seen in a role where she will be essaying the role of a spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

The actress has become the face of OTT with shows like Ghoul, Sacred Games, and the anthology film Lust Stories to her credit, among others. Her unique choices and performances have borne results in the form of getting nominated for Emmy after her films Andhadhun and Padman won national awards.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow.

Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.