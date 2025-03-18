SRK in discussion to star as a menacing antagonist in Sukumar’s next

Bollywood’s Badshah is in talks to appear in a new avatar in ‘Pushpa’ maker Sukumar’s next. SRK is in talks to star as a formidable antagonist in the filmmaker’s next. While there is no official confirmation on the news, the potential collaboration has sent the fans into a frenzy as they await to hear the news about its finalisation. The collaboration will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to his villain era after hits like ‘Darr,’ ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Anjaam.’

A source informed Mid-Day, “King Khan will play an anti-hero. But this will be a rural political action drama that promises to show him in a raw, rustic, and desi avatar that blends his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also explore social issues like caste and class oppression.” While discussions are underway, the coming together of the superstar and the ace filmmaker has set fans’ hearts racing. Given SRK’s successful collaboration with Southern filmmaker, Atlee, for ‘Jawan,’ fans expect the upcoming collaboration to be a cinematic wonder.

Meanwhile, both the actor and the filmmaker are currently busy with other professional commitments. If the word holds, their collaboration can go on floors only after two years. “Sukumar has RC 17 with Ram Charan, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and another romantic drama with Ram in the pipeline. SRK has King, and Pathaan 2 in his kitty. SRK has reportedly told filmmakers eager to work with him that they’ll have to wait for two years before he can consider their projects. King kicks off in May in a start-to-finish schedule.”

Given their packed schedule, the ambitious project will need time to kickstart production. Despite this, fans are eager to witness the high-stakes collaboration between the ‘Jawan’ star and the ‘Pushpa’ maker. If the project is greenlit, the gritty storytelling of Sukumar and SRK’s charming and suave on-screen presence is sure to create a thrilling cinematic spectacle.