Tamannaah Bhatia joins Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt for ‘Ranger’

Tamannaah Bhatia is going to join Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt for ‘Mission Mangal’ maker, Jagan Shakti’s next, reportedly. The title, backed by Luv Ranjan is tentatively titled, ‘Ranger.’ While the details of her role remain under wraps, the report has stoked fans’ curiosity.

As per a Pinkvilla report, director Jagan Shakti has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead in ‘Ranger.’ Sources reveal that Tamannaah will join Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt on set in the first week of April. Touted to be an action-packed, jungle adventure, the film promises an exhilarating ride.

Advertisement

Moreover, the source also revealed the actress’ excitement about the project. “She is excited to embark on this journey with the team of Ranger. It’s a well-crafted role, with an arc of redemption. She has allotted bulk dates to the team and has already started work for the film on the personal fronts. Tamannaah has also undergone multiple script reading sessions with Jagan Shakti.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Meanwhile, as per sources, the makers will shoot the film across multiple schedules throughout the year. The makers are eyeing a grand theatrical release planned for 2026.

“It’s a big-budget film, and Ajay too is eager to explore the jungle adventure space with the film. It’s more of an adventure, with newer visuals for Hindi Cinema, and Ajay is known to be fascinated with technology used for creation of something unique.”

Previously, the outlet reported that the makers have cast Dutt as an antagonist against Devgn. As per a source, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn will have a high-stakes and intense face-off in ‘Ranger.’ “It’s a casting that has come out naturally from the script. As the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life. As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger.”

Also Read: Zahan Kapoor remembers ‘dadaji’ Shashi Kapoor on his 87th birth anniversary

The upcoming film will not be the first collaboration between Dutt and Devgn. The two have previously shared the screen for multiple films. These include ‘All The Best,’ ‘Son of Sardaar,’ and ‘Bhuj’ among others. The filming will likely commence after Devgn wraps up the shoot for ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’ Moving ahead, the actor also has ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Raid 2’ in the pipeline. On the other hand, Dutt has ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Baap,’ and ‘KD- The Devil’ on his plate.