Sara Ali Khan says she finds liberation in Anurag Basu’s madness in ‘Metro… In Dino’

With the release of ‘Metro… In Dino’ just around the corner, Sara Ali Khan has opened up about what it’s really like to work under the direction of Anurag Basu.

The young actress, known for her spirited energy both on-screen and off, seems genuinely thrilled about being part of Basu’s ensemble drama. Calling it a “dream come true,” Sara admits she has long admired the filmmaker’s storytelling style and had always hoped to be a cast in one of his projects.

Now that the film is finally about to hit theatres on July 4th, she’s sharing what made the process so special.

“There’s less pressure on you, I feel,” she says, reflecting on Basu’s unconventional working method. “Since there isn’t too much time for prep, it’s actually quite liberating. He just gives it to you, and you go with it, right there in the moment.”

It’s this spontaneity, Sara Ali Khan says, that sets Anurag Basu apart.

“Sometimes, when you prepare too much, you get stuck,” she adds, laughing. “But sir has this ability to capture that first take magic. That energy of doing something for the first time, without over-polishing it. It’s really something else.”

Sara’s admiration is evident, but so is her excitement for the film itself. ‘Metro… In Dino’ is a contemporary take on love and loneliness, built around urban relationships — a spiritual successor to Basu’s ‘Life in a… Metro’.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, and with Sara sharing screen space with the likes of Aditya Roy Kapur and others, expectations are high.