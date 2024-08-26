Yudhra poster: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan lead in action thriller

The buzz around the upcoming action thriller ‘Yudhra’ has just intensified with the release of new posters featuring stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The film’s producers have also announced that it will hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

Producer Farhan Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the fresh visuals, ramping up excitement for the film. The first poster showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi in a gripping new role, sporting an intense look with a lollipop in one hand and a gun in the other, his shirt stained with blood. This striking image highlights a side of Siddhant that fans haven’t seen before.

The second poster deepens the intrigue with a dramatic image of Siddhant alongside Malavika Mohanan, both looking fierce and covered in blood. Akhtar’s post accompanying the image teased, “Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi has undergone extensive training in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to bring authenticity to his action-packed role. This film also marks a significant milestone for Malavika Mohanan, as it is her debut in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, ‘Yudhra’ promises to be a romantic-action thriller. It is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

In addition to ‘Yudhra’, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also gearing up for another major release, ‘Dhadak 2’. Announced by Karan Johar in May, this sequel will see Siddhant opposite Triptii Dimri. Johar shared the news with a poetic post on Instagram, hinting at a story of love that crosses societal boundaries. The film is set to explore themes of romance and social norms.

‘Dhadak 2’ is directed by Shazia Iqbal and is scheduled for release on November 22, 2024. The film is a collaborative production of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

With ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ on the horizon, Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to make a significant impact on the silver screen this year, showcasing his versatility across different genres.