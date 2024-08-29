Who was Bijili Ramesh? Tamil actor’s final wish was to act with Rajinikanth

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh passed away on the night of August 26, 2024, in Chennai at the age of 46. His family reported that he had been battling liver-related issues for some time and died peacefully in his sleep.

Bijili Ramesh was well-known in Tamil cinema for his comedic roles and engaging online presence. His rise to fame began with his humorous prank videos on YouTube, which caught the attention of both fans and filmmakers. His unique brand of humor soon made him a beloved figure in Tamil pop culture, and his antics often became viral sensations on social media.

Ramesh’s breakthrough in the film industry came with a memorable role in the sports drama “Natpe Thunai” (2019), where he played the uncle of the protagonist, portrayed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. His ability to bring humor to the screen earned him accolades and a growing fan base. Additionally, he made a notable appearance in Nelson Dilipkumar’s “Kolamaavu Kokila” (2018) in a special promotional song, further cementing his place in Tamil cinema.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Ramesh’s personal life was marked by struggles with alcohol. According to close friends and family, his long-term battle with alcoholism contributed to his health problems, ultimately leading to his untimely demise. Two days before his death, Ramesh had returned home from the hospital, hoping to celebrate his wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he passed away at home.

Bijili Ramesh was an ardent admirer of Rajinikanth, and his dream was to one day act alongside the legendary actor. Although this dream never materialized, Ramesh’s own career left a lasting impact on those who enjoyed his comedic flair.

His funeral took place on August 27, 2024, in MGR Nagar, Chennai, where friends, family, and fans gathered to pay their respects.